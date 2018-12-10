Samsung Galaxy A8s was launched in China on Monday, sporting the anticipated Infinity-O Display. This is also the smartphone's biggest differentiating point, the fact that it sports a true bezel-less display screen, with a small hole in the display to house the selfie camera. Samsung calls it the Infinity-O Display and with the new hole-in-the-screen design, it tries to change things up by letting go of the notch trend. Other key highlights of the phone include a triple rear camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy A8s price, availability

Samsung has not yet announced the price of the Galaxy A8s smartphone, but it is set to come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. It will go for pre-order in China soon, which is presumably when the company will announce pricing details as well. The smartphone is set to come in Black (Green), Blue, and Silver colour options in China.

Samsung Galaxy A8s design

Samsung Galaxy A8s is seen sporting the Infinity-O Display with a hole on the top left edge of the screen for the selfie camera sensor. Apart from that, the entire front portion is taken over by the display, with no bezels on all sides. At the back, there is a triple camera setup stacked vertically, and a fingerprint scanner situated in the centre. At the bottom edge, we can see the USB Type-C port, the speaker grille and the microphone. The power and volume buttons are housed on the right edge, and the SIM tray is seen on the left edge of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A8s specifications

Coming to hardware, the dual-SIM, dual-standby Samsung Galaxy A8s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is seen sporting a 6.2-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display (6.4-inch when corners measured at right angles) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage offered is at 128GB.

Coming to imaging, the Galaxy A8s sports a triple rear camera setup - with one 24-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture that can offer 2X optical zoom, and another 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and this one is basically for more depth in photos. There's also a 24-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s packs a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options include NFC support, and there is no 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is said to be just 7.4mm thick. As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A8s comes with rear fingerprint scanning support.