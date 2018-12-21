NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A8s Price Revealed as It Goes Up for Pre-Orders

, 21 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A8s Price Revealed as It Goes Up for Pre-Orders

Samsung Galaxy A8s will go on sale in China with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,500)

Highlights

  • Pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy A8s now live
  • Samsung's online store and JD.com are taking pre-orders in China
  • Samsung launched the Galaxy A8s with an Infinity-O Display

Samsung Galaxy A8s price has now been revealed in China. The handset, which comes as the company's first smartphone with an Infinity-O Display that features a display hole for the front camera, is available for purchase through Samsung's online store in China as well as via Chinese online retailer JD.com. Currently, the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A8s has been listed for pre-orders. The handset has a new hole-in-the-screen design that comes through the Infinity-O Display and makes room for the selfie camera. Also, the Galaxy A8s sports is a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A8s price

The Samsung Galaxy A8s price in China has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while the price of its 8GB RAM model is yet to be made available. Samsung's online store in China and JD.com have listed the handset for pre-orders. Moreover, the shipping and offline market availability of the smartphone is scheduled for December 31.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A8s in China earlier this month. The smartphone comes in Black (Green), Blue, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A8s specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A8s runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.2-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The size of the display panel notably comes to 6.4-inch when its corners are measured at right angles. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and 6GB as well as 8GB RAM options.

On the imaging part, the Galaxy A8s has a triple rear camera setup that includes one 24-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture, 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom support, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 24-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s has 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery that supports a fast charging technology, and it measures 158.4x74.9x7.4mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A8s price, Samsung Galaxy A8s specifications, Samsung Galaxy A8s, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Asus, Gigabyte Motherboard and Graphics Card Drivers Found to Have Security Vulnerabilities
iOS 12.1.2 Update Released Again With New Build, but No Noticeable Changes: Report
Samsung Galaxy A8s Price Revealed as It Goes Up for Pre-Orders
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Price Confirmed, Availability Set for December 31
  2. Redmi Go Spotted, Said to Be Xiaomi's First Android Go Smartphone
  3. 10 Government Agencies Can Now Snoop on Any Computer
  4. Moto G7 Lineup Leaked in Press Renders With 2 Styles of Notches
  5. Gboard for Android Now Supports More Than 500 Language Varieties
  6. WhatsApp Web Gets Picture-in-Picture Feature for All Users
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  8. Bose SoundWear Companion Review
  9. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Unveiled
  10. The PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Is PUBG at Its Best
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.