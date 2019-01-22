NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE to Launch in China on Valentine's Day

22 January 2019
Samsung Galaxy A8s FE to Launch in China on Valentine's Day

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MMDDJ_

Highlights

  • The Galaxy A8s FE is targeted at the female audience
  • It comes with a pink and gold gradient colour option
  • The smartphone will go on sale on February 14

Samsung has unveiled a new variant of the Galaxy A8s in China, called the Galaxy A8s FE, which the company will release on Valentine's Day next month. The Galaxy A8s FE (where the FE most probably stands for Female Edition) is identical to the Galaxy A8s but sports a new pink and gold gradient colour option. With the branding itself, it is clear that it is targeted at a certain demographic. As of now, there is no word on whether the Galaxy A8s FE will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s FE will go on sale on February 14 in China but the price of the smartphones hasn't been revealed yet, according to noted tipster MMDDJ_ on Twitter. The Samsung Galaxy A8s was the first smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer to feature an Infinity-O Display. It was Samsung's first attempt at making an all-screen smartphone without a notch.

The specifications of the Galaxy A8s include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the back, it has a triple-camera setup which consists of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom support, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie sensor has a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of software, the Samsung Galaxy A8s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3400mAh battery. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port and sports a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Galaxy A8s is only on sale in China at the moment and is expected to launch in South Korea soon.

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE to Launch in China on Valentine's Day
