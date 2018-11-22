NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display With Selfie Camera Cutout

, 22 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display With Selfie Camera Cutout

Photo Credit: AllAboutSamsung.de

The selfie camera cutout on the Galaxy A8s will be placed on the upper left corner of the display

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected to be the first with an Infinity-O Display
  • It is seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor, triple camera setup
  • Infinity-O Display screen panels have also been leaked

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A8s smartphone in the next few days, which will most likely be its first one to sport the Infinity-O Display design bringing a small circular cutout for the selfie camera. The design of the upcoming Galaxy A8s has now been leaked in certain renders showing the presence of a triple rear camera setup and a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. Additionally, some shots of the new Infinity-O Display panels have surfaced online that give us a real-world look at the cutout of the selfie camera on the panel.

Teased at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A6s and Galaxy A9s, the Galaxy A8s will be launched by the South Korean giant shortly. The hole on the front is expected to house the selfie camera as well as crucial sensors like the proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. According to a report by German blog AllAboutSamsung, the upcoming Galaxy A8s will sport an almost-bezel-free panel with a slight chin at the bottom, not larger than the one on the Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy Note 9.

The hole for the selfie camera on the Samsung Galaxy A8s will be placed on the upper left corner of the display. However, the report mentions that the front camera is not placed under the display and will be visible. The leaked renders show a triple camera setup at the back, much like the Galaxy A7 (2018), with no information the sensors being used. The fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, as shown in the renders, appears to be small and elliptical-shaped. That said, these renders are not officially from Samsung and their genuineness needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Separately, a couple of shots of the alleged Samsung Infinity-O Design screen panel have surfaced online, via SlashLeaks. While most of the elements are pixelated, the cutout for the selfie camera can be clearly seen placed on the upper left corner.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A8s, Samsung, Infinity O, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Facebook's Outgoing Communications Chief Takes Fall for Hiring PR Firm Definers
Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display With Selfie Camera Cutout
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Y83 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Camera Samples
  4. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
  5. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018)
  6. Black Friday Sales: How to Prepare and What to Buy From India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. Honor 10 Lite With 6.2-Inch Display, 6GB RAM, Kirin 710 SoC Launched
  10. Oppo A7 Listed on Oppo India Site, Official India Launch Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.