Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Colour Options Leak

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is listed to run on Android 11 software and pack 6GB of RAM

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 March 2021 12:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G achieves a single-core score of 755 and a multi-core score of 2,630 on Geekbench

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 5G appears to be in the works
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may have the model number SM-A226B
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G tipped to launch in two configurations

Samsung could introduce two new Galaxy A series phones this year. The phones reportedly in the works include the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site and the listing suggests key specifications of the phone, which includes the processor and the software. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, in a fresh leak, is said to be launched in Europe soon and is expected to be a slightly toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that also recently debuted in Europe. Furthermore, colour options of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G have also surfaced online.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-A826S. The phone is listed to run on Android 11 and pack 6GB of RAM. The processor is codenamed to be “msmnile”, which has been associated with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC launched in late 2018. The octa-core SoC runs on a 1.78GHz base frequency. The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G achieves a single-core score of 755 and a multi-core score of 2,630 points on Geekbench.

GalaxyClub.nl reports that Samsung is looking to bring a new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G model to Europe. This is likely a slightly toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that was also launched in Europe in January. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is reported to be an ODM device — meaning that it has been designed and built by another manufacturer but will be launched with Samsung branding. The report also suggests that the model number of the phone may be SM-A226B and it may launch in two RAM + storage options.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to come in gray, light green, purple, and white colour options. Apart from this, there is little else that we know about the phone, but it is reported to launch soon in the European market and made available in Asia and Dutch markets as well.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
