Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A82 Tipped to Pack 64-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor

Samsung Galaxy A82 may feature QRNG chip as an extra layer of security.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 March 2021 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Samsung Galaxy A82 is seen as the successor to the 2019’s Galaxy A80

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 was previously spotted on Geekbench
  • The smartphone allegedly has SM-A826S model number
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 may come with Bluetooth v5.0

Samsung Galaxy A82 may come equipped with a 64-megapixel rear primary camera sensor, as per a report. The smartphone, which is seen as a successor to the Galaxy A80, is said that this could be the Sony IMX686 sensor and not Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor. There is no information whether the smartphone will have the same swivel mechanism for its camera as the Galaxy A80. This development comes a few days after the alleged 5G version of the rumoured smartphone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG and the Geekbench websites.

Apart from the information on camera, the report by Galaxy Club, also claims that the rumoured Galaxy A82 is apparently not intended for the European market but for Samsung's home soil South Korea. Additionally, the phone is said to feature a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip to increase the encryption of the data on the device. It is unclear whether this will be an added security layer apart from the Samsung Knox system.

Furthermore, there is no information whether the Galaxy A82 will have the same design as the Galaxy A80, which features a swivel mechanism in order to use the same set of cameras for both the front and rear.

Other information available on the Internet has already given an idea of what to expect from the rumoured smartphone. A Geekbench listing revealed that the alleged Galaxy A82 5G has a model number SM-A826S, and will run on Android 11. It is showed that the processor is codenamed to be “msmnile”, which has been associated with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC launched in late 2018. The SoC will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone achieves a single-core score of 755 and a multi-core score of 2,630 points on Geekbench. Bluetooth SIG listing for a phone with model number SM-826S, the same as the one found on Geekbench, showed Bluetooth v5 support.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Launches Threadit, a ‘Tiktok for Work’ Short Video Clips Messaging Service

