Samsung Galaxy A82 5G moniker has been confirmed by Samsung itself through a mention on its security update website. The phone is believed to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 that launched in South Korea early last month. It seems like the phone will be launched in other markets as Samsung Galaxy A82 5G. Besides the name, the mention on the website does not reveal anything about the phone. Samsung so far has not shared any information on the release date or specifications of the Galaxy A82 5G.

Samsung's official security updates section lists many smartphones under categories of monthly, quarterly, and biannual security updates. The Galaxy A82 5G name has been mentioned in the quarterly security updates section along with most other Galaxy A-series phones. As mentioned, the phone is likely to be the global variant of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 that launched in South Korea last month. So, while Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy A82 5G, the specification of the phone may not be a mystery.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G may feature a 6.7-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. There may be a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 5-megpaixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone may carry a 10-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, it could come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, Samsung Pay, and a USB Type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G could pack a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It could also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

While the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 comes with a host of security features, the global variant of the phone lose some of those.