Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G was spotted in a Geekbench listing last week with 6GB RAM and Android 11.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 March 2021 16:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is said to succeed the Galaxy A80 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 5G wil offer Bluetooth v5 connectivity
  • The phone is now confirmed to have model number SM-826S
  • Samsung Galaxy A82 5G does not have a release date yet

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has been spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing, which suggests that the phone could launch soon. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy A82 first came to light in January this year. It is said to the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A80 and debut in South Korea first. And as expected, the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is now being spotted on various benchmarking and certification sites with Bluetooth SIG being the latest.

A Bluetooth SIG listing for a Samsung phone called Galaxy A82 5G shows Bluetooth v5 support. This phone has model number SM-826S, and while it doesn't reveal any major details about the specifications besides Bluetooth v5, it relates the name with the model number. It also suggests the phone could launch soon. It should be noted that, as of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, but the company had reportedly trademarked a bunch of Galaxy A-series phones in January last year with the Samsung Galaxy A82 being one of them.

The listing was first spotted by known tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Last week, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A82 was spotted in a Geekbench listing with the same model number. The listing showed Android 11 and 6GB of RAM. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 855+ SoC, both of which are now relatively old mobile processors that were announced in late 2018 and mid-2019, respectively.

However, considering the Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in 2019 with the Snapdragon 730G SoC, the Snapdragon 855 series would be a decent upgrade. The Samsung Galaxy A80 has a unique camera design where the rear cameras act as the front cameras by moving upwards and flipping. This gave the phone a fullscreen display without any notch or hole-punch cut outs. Whether Samsung will continue the trend with the Galaxy A82 remains to be seen.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Specifications
Vineet Washington
Realme 8 Pro Teased to Come With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Tipped to Launch on March 25

