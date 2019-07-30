Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report

The Samsung Galaxy A80 update also brings along the July 2019 Security Patch. 

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 14:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report

Sale of the Samsung Galaxy A80 starts from August 1 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 is reportedly receiving a new update
  • The new software version is A805FXXU2ASG7
  • The new update brings autofocus for capturing photos in selfie mode

Samsung Galaxy A80 is reportedly receiving a new firmware update that brings autofocus functionality to the cameras when they are used in selfie mode. To recap, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A80 back in April and the smartphone was recently only launched in India with the pre-orders of the device running till Wednesday, July 31 in the country. Along with capable hardware, the main highlight of the smartphone has to be its rotating camera setup that enables almost a bezel-less display experience.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A80 is reportedly receiving a new firmware update with software version A805FXXU2ASG7. The update along with device performance improvements and bug fixes also bundles the July 2019 Android Security Patch.

Moving on, the most notable improvement that the Samsung Galaxy A80 update brings is that the stability of the camera has been improved as autofocus functionality has been added to the cameras when they are used for taking selfies. Now the report points out towards quite a few consistency issues in the cameras when used for both the front and back. And while not all the problems are solved right away, this new update is definitely a step in the right direction.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A80 has been set at Rs. 47,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently up for pre-orders in the country that runs from July 22 to July 31. Additionally, the sale starts from August 1 and the smartphone will be available for purchase through all major mobile retail stores, Samsung India online store, Samsung Opera House, and all "major leading online channels" in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A80 features a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the display is home to the in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and comes with a 3,700mAh battery under the hood with support for 25W fast charging.

The key highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its rotating camera that can be used as a conventional rear camera and also as a front camera when you use it in selfie mode. The camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. This is coupled with a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an aperture of f/2.2 and a 123-degree field of view. Additionally, there is also a 3D depth camera along with an IR sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A80, Android, July 2019 Security Patch
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys
Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched
  2. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  4. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  5. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Official Renders in Red, Green Colour Variant Leaked
  8. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  9. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  10. Google Pixel 4 Confirmed to Feature Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 Update Brings Autofocus to Selfie Mode, July Android Security Patch: Report
  2. Amazon Said to Be Launching Online Food Delivery Service in India to Rival Swiggy, Zomato
  3. Huawei Outsells Smartphone Rivals in China, Tightens Market Grip Amid US Spat: Canalys
  4. Redmi K20 Pro Summer Honey White Colour Variant Launched, Sales Start on August 1: Price, Specifications
  5. Nintendo Sells 2.1 Million Switch Consoles in Q2, Sees Profit Drop
  6. MediaTek Helio G90, Helio G90T SoCs Launched for Gaming Smartphones
  7. Huawei H1 Revenue Growth Accelerates Despite US Sanctions
  8. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,69,900 Onwards
  9. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  10. Huawei Nova 5 Series Sales Cross 2 Million Units in a Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.