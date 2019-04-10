Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A-Series Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, What to Expect

, 10 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy A-series event kicks off at 5:30pm IST

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy A-series event to be held in Bangkok, Milan, Sao Paulo

Stay tuned to Gadges 360 to catch the news as it breaks

Galaxy A-series already has several models launched this year

Samsung Galaxy A-series is getting a global unveiling today, at events in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo. The launch event will be live streamed, and we have all the details for you here, including how to watch, timings, and more. The Samsung Galaxy A-series has already seen several models being introduced this year, such as the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50, all of which have also made their way to India. The Galaxy A40 as well as the Galaxy A70 have also been unveiled in some regions, and we can expect these to be globally unveiled at Wednesday's event. Finally, the rumoured Galaxy A90 is said to be launched at the event as well, though the latest rumours point to it being called the Galaxy A90 instead.

Samsung Galaxy A-series launch live stream, timings

In a statement released on Tuesday, Samsung has detailed that the Galaxy A-series launch event in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo will be live streamed. The Bangkok event kicks off at 5:30pm IST, and you can catch the live stream via Samsung's dedicated newsroom links. In any case, remember to stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for details as they happen, from ground zero in Thailand. This week also saw Samsung announcing it was replacing the Galaxy J-series of budget smartphone with the Galaxy A-series.

Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A40, and other launches today (expected)

As we mentioned, Samsung has already unveiled the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 smartphones, and all of these have also already made their way to India. In the numbering scheme, that leaves the Samsung Galaxy A40, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80, and Galaxy A90. Three of these have some details known about them already.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A40 was unveiled late last month, when it went up for pre-orders on a Dutch retailer's website. It has been given a price of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,500), and specifications include Android 9.0 Pie with One UI, a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a dual rear camera setup (featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor), a 25-megapixel selfie camera, 64GB of inbuilt storage, a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and a 3,100mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 on the other hand was also unveiled late last month. Unfortunately, the Galaxy A70 price is still under wraps, though Samsung has detailed its specifications, which include Android 9.0 Pie with One UI, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display (with 20:9 aspect ratio), an octa-core processor (dual 2.0GHz + hexa 1.7GHz), 6GB or 8GB of RAM options, 128GB inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera setup (32-megapixel +  8-megapixel + 5-megapixel), a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Now, we come to the Samsung Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A90. The latter has been in the rumour mill for the past few months, and was even listed on the company site (though without any details beyond promising a 'notchless display'). The most recent rumour claims that the Galaxy A90 will in fact be launched as the Galaxy A80.

The rumour mills indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A80 aka Galaxy A90 will feature an innovative rotating, slider camera. It appears the company aims to do away with the front camera and its associated notch, giving users only a rear camera that can be rotated to take front-facing photos.

Other rumoured specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A90 aka Galaxy A80 include a 6.73-inch 20:9 aspect ratio display with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution, a Snapdragon 7150 SoC, a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 3,700mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support. Finally, its display is said to be vibration technology to produce sounds, removing the need for an earpiece - similar to the LG G8 ThinQ and the Huawei P30 Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

