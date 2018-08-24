NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Samsung Galaxy A8 Star With Infinity Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 24 August 2018
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star will go on sale in India starting August 27.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A8 Star has now been launched in India
  • The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,990
  • It features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star has been launched in India just few days after its teaser emerged on the Amazon India site. Originally launched in China in June as the Galaxy A9 Star, the Galaxy A8 Star comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,990. It features Samsung's Dual Rear IntelliCam camera setup as well as a selfie camera supporting proprietary features such as Pro Lighting and Smart Beauty. The Galaxy A8 Star also sports a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel that has thin bezels. Further, the smartphone includes a Face Unlock feature and the ability to secure your personal data through a pre-installed Secure Folder functionality. Samsung has provided Bixby integration to deliver an enhanced virtual assistance. The Galaxy A8 Star notably debuted in the Philippines as the global variant of the Galaxy A9 Star earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star price in India has been set at Rs. 34,990. The sale of the smartphone will begin through Amazon India on August 27. The online marketplace has revealed that it will offer easy EMI options to attract customers. Presently, there is an option to sign up for updates about the handset and availability.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A8 Star runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D and 3D glass protection that sits alongside the metal frame. There is an Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that includes quad-core 2.2GHz Kryo 260 and quad-core 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs, coupled with 6GB of RAM. As we mentioned, the smartphone has a Dual Rear IntelliCam setup at the back that includes 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors, both featuring f/1.7 aperture lenses on top. Samsung has also provided a 24-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera works with Smart Beauty and Pro Lighting features and supports AR Stickers. Furthermore, there is a Face Unlock feature that lets you unlock the screen using your face.

Samsung has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A8 Star has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3,700mAh battery and measures 162.4x77x7.5mm.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung
