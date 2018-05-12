Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8 Lite Listing Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Capabilities Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8 Lite Listing Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Capabilities Revealed

 
12 May 2018
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8 Lite Listing Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Capabilities Revealed

Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A8 Star and A8 Lite are getting closer to launch
  • A8 Star has model number SM-G8850; S8 Lite's model number is SM-G8750
  • Both smartphones will come with 15W charging support

Galaxy A8 Star and Galaxy A8 Lite, two rumoured Samsung smartphones are heading to China soon, as they have been spotted in a certification site. The two handsets have been listed on China's 3C (Compulsory Certification of China) certification website, and it reportedly surfaced on the TENAA certification site. While the new listing does not reveal any Galaxy A8 Star and Galaxy A8 Lite specifications or features, it does confirm that the launch date is nearing in the country. Moreover, it provides some details regarding the charging capabilities of the smartphones.

As per a 5gmobilephone report, the Galaxy A8 Star with model number SM-G8850 and Galaxy S8 Lite with model number SM-G8750 were discovered in the database of the Chinese 3C certification website. As per the report, the Galaxy A8 Star and Galaxy S8 Lite will be launched in China on May 21. The listing reveals that both the handsets will come with fast charging 9.0V output at 1.67A (15W) and standard charging 5.0V at 2.0A (10W). However, the 3C certification has not revealed any other details about the upcoming smartphones.

It is interesting to note that smartphones with both the models numbers have surfaced on the Internet several times in the past few weeks. While a handset with model number SM-G8750 was rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini, another report had suggested that the smartphone actually has the model number SM-8850. Meanwhile, some other reports have also suggested that the latter model number could also indicate towards a Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite smartphone.

When it comes to specifications, as per the previous listing, the smartphones appear to pack mid-range features, such as 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, 5.8-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, and more. Do note that while there is reason to believe that the Samsung will launch the new smartphone soon, it has not been confirmed by official sources.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8 Lite Listing Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Capabilities Revealed
 
 

