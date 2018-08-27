Samsung Galaxy A8 Star to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star was launched in India last week, and went on sale via Amazon India today. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is the global variant of the Galaxy A9 Star, which was launched launched in China a couple of months ago. A premium mid-range smartphone from the South Korean consumer electronics giant, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star offers 6GB of RAM, a Super AMOLED Infinity Display, and dual rear cameras with the company's 'Dual Rear IntelliCam' tech. The company is also touting features such as Pro Lighting and Smart Beauty for the front camera, as well as Bixby virtual assistant integration.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star price in India has been set at Rs. 34,990. Launch offers include a free 1-year screen protection plan, no-cost EMIs from Bajaj Finserv and all major credit cards, and 5 percent instant discount using an HDFC Bank Credit card.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A8 Star runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D and 3D glass protection that sits alongside the metal frame. There is an Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that includes quad-core 2.2GHz Kryo 260 and quad-core 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs, coupled with 6GB of RAM. As we mentioned, the smartphone has a Dual Rear IntelliCam setup at the back that includes 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors, both featuring f/1.7 aperture lenses on top. Samsung has also provided a 24-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera works with Smart Beauty and Pro Lighting features and supports AR Stickers. Furthermore, there is a Face Unlock feature that lets you unlock the screen using your face.

Samsung has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A8 Star has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3,700mAh battery and measures 162.4x77x7.5mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.