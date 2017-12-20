Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) With Infinity Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched

  hindi
20 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) With Infinity Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) feature Infinity Displays
  • They are first Samsung phones with dual selfie cameras
  • No price yet, but the phones will go on sale next month

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphones were officially announced on Tuesday, after their fair share of leaks and rumours. They bear the design heritage and user experience of the Samsung Galaxy S8 with features like Infinity Displays and IP68-certified dust and water resistance, in addition to dual selfie camera setups, a first from the company. Samsung will start selling the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) in early January 2018, though a price tag has not been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) Features

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) both sport an IP68-certified build and come with Samsung Pay integration. Also, the smartphones are the first in the Galaxy A series to support the company's Gear VR headset. Both will come in four colour options, namely, Black, Blue, Gold, and Orchid Grey - targeting millennials and young customers.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) Specifications

Specification-wise, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat-running Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) appear as the successors to the company's Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017). The Galaxy A8 (2018), among the two, features a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (2220x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio (the same as the Samsung Galaxy S8), while the Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. There is a curved glass protection on top of the Infinity Display panels, identical to the ones featured on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Under the hood, both the smartphones have an octa-core chip with two cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6GHz. The Galaxy A8 (2018) has 4GB RAM, whereas the Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018): Specifications and Features Compared

Samsung has provided two front-facing camera sensors on the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) to persuade the selfie-taking youth. There is a 16-megapixel fixed focus, f/1.9 camera sensor and an 8-megapixel f/1.9 sensor. Both the sensors provide users with the option to either have a blurred background to create a bokeh effect on their selfies or have a clear and crisp background as well as a focused foreground. Also, there is a pre-installed Live Focus feature that helps users to adjust the Bokeh effect even after capturing the self-portraits. In addition to the dual camera setup, the smartphones have a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/1.7 lens. The rear camera sensor supports video digital image stabilisation (VDis) technology and has features such as hyperlapse and a Food mode.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) have 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphones have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Besides, the Galaxy A8 (2018) packs a 3000mAh battery, while the Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 3500mAh battery.

"With the release of the Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018), we're bringing our customers' favorite features from our flagship smartphones, such as the Infinity Display and our first Dual Front Camera with Live Focus, to our Galaxy A series, which is already known for its premium design," said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning - Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, in a press statement.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Display

5.60-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2220 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Display

6.00-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2220 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
Further reading: Android, Dual Selfie Camera, Mobiles, Samsung, Samsung Dual Selfie Camera smartphones, Samsung Galaxy A8 2018, Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
WhatsApp Data Sharing With Facebook Requires User Consent, French Privacy Watchdog Says
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Design, Battery Capacity, Release Date Leaked
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) With Infinity Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
oppo
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ (2018) With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  2. Vodafone, Itel Launch 4G VoLTE Smartphone at Effective Price of Rs. 1,590
  3. Apple Slows Down Old iPhones With Weak Batteries, Geekbench Data Suggests
  4. Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale Begins With Discounts on Mi A1, Mi MIX 2
  5. Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red Launched in India: What You Need to Know
  6. Nokia 9 Specifications Leaked via US FCC Site
  7. How to Watch Reliance Jio's JioTV, JioCinema on the Web
  8. Moto G5S, G5S Plus Price in India Temporarily Slashed on Amazon
  9. Xiaomi Smartphone, Accessory Discounts Listed Ahead of Wednesday Sale
  10. Jio Cashback Offer Deadline Extended Again, Till December 25
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.