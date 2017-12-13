After some early leaks and rumours, Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) have now been spotted in a user manual. The new Galaxy A series superior smartphones are expected to be unveiled in January as the successors to the Galaxy A8 that was unveiled in September 2016.

The user manual, which is visible on Samsung's official site at the time of filing this story, highlights the design of the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018). It appears from the manual that both the new Galaxy A8 models will have identical builds and a bezel-less, Infinity Display, similar to the one available on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships. The device layout on the available document also confirms the presence of a dual camera setup on the front. Further, the manual showcases the presence of USB Type-C against Micro-USB that is so far available on all Galaxy A series smartphones.

On the back, the manual shows that the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) will come with a fingerprint scanner, a primary camera sensor along with an LED flash and NFC support. The smartphones are also appeared to have two SIM card slots - one supporting a Nano SIM and a microSD card. Also, the official document reveals that the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) will have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC support in terms of connectivity.

The build material of the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) hasn't been discovered. However, the manual confirms that both the models will have water and dust resistance. "Your device supports water- and dust-resistance," the manual reads.

The official manual doesn't detail the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018). However, a hands-on video emerged on YouTube for a short while that leaked the major specifications of the Galaxy A8+ (2018). As reported by GSMArena, the three-minute video claimed that the smartphone has a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) 18.5:9 resolution - the same aspect ratio as the Samsung Galaxy S . It is said to have an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Further, the handset is reported to have Android 7.1 Nougat with custom UI on top.

Recently, some leaked images of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) surfaced online that highlighted Samsung's efforts in revamping the design of its Galaxy A series. The South Korean company is also reportedly developing the Galaxy A3 (2018), Galaxy A5 (2018), and the Galaxy A7 (2018) alongside the top-notch Galaxy A8 (2018) models. All these models are likely to be showcased at CES in January.