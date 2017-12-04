Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Photos Leaked, Show an Infinity Display

Samsung appears to be planning to completely revamp the design and launch strategy for its Galaxy A-Series smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A5 (2018) have already appeared in several leaks, a fresh leak now points to the Galaxy A8+ (2018) sporting an Infinity Display as well - first seen in the Samsung Galaxy S8 earlier this year.

As per a couple of images leaked on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) appears to sport an Infinity Display, however, the one obviously can't tell from the leaked image if it bears the more conventional 18:9 aspect ratio, or Samsung's 18.5:9 ratio that's seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8. Previous rumours however, have indicated the use of the 18:9 display for the Galaxy A-Series phones. The new Infinity Display also means that the home button will now be a thing of the past for yet another device from the South Korean giant.

There is no mention of the internals of Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) - though the SM-A730F/DS model name was spotted - or even the back of the smartphone, putting these details features up for speculation. Some rumours suggest a dual camera setup on the rear as well as a fingerprint sensor below the camera module.

Separately, a Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) model is also expected to launch, a more basic or smaller version of the Galaxy A8+ (2018). To recall, we recently covered leaked specifications for upcoming devices in the Galaxy A Series. In October, a Geekbench listing had emerged alongside leaked renders, detailing the Galaxy A7 (2018). That listing hinted at the use of Android Nougat on the next-generation Galaxy A7 alongside an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor at a clock speed of 1.59GHz and 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the leaked renders suggested a bezel-less display on the Galaxy A7 (2018) and a dedicated Bixby Voice button.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018), leaked case renders recently indicated the use of a similar bezel-less Infinity Display.

All three Samsung Galaxy A-Series smartphones can be expected to launch in late 2017 or early 2018. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for updates on the smartphones' specifications, pricing, and availability details as they surface.