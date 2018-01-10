Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) India Launch Today: Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications

10 January 2018
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) India Launch Today: Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) India launch event will start at 12pm IST
  • The smartphone is expected to compete against OnePlus 5T, Nokia 8
  • It will be exclusively available via Amazon in India

Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone on Wednesday noon at an event in New Delhi. The company had sent invites for the launch event last week without naming the device it would unveil, but has since broken its silence. Recent posts on the Samsung Mobile India Twitter handle have confirmed the new handset will be Galaxy A8+ (2018), which was recently released in Vietnam. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be exclusively available via Amazon in India, and will offer features such as Infinity Display design, water- and dust-resistant body, and up to 6GB RAM. 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) price in India

In Vietnam, the new Samsung handset costs VND 13,490,000. If the company follows this in the domestic market as well, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) price in India will be around Rs. 38,000. At this price point, the smartphone will compete against the likes of OnePlus 5T, Nokia 8, Google Pixel 2, and LG G6. Buyers can expect offers such as bundled data and no-cost EMIs as well at the time of launch.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications, features
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixel) Super AMOLED display and the flagship Infinity Display design with 18.5:9 aspect ratio seen in last year’s flagship smartphones. It is powered by an octa-core processor with two 2.2GHz cores and six 1.6GHz cores. On the back of the smartphone is a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and PDAF, while the front features a dual camera setup with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors, both with f/1.9 aperture. 

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based smartphone comes in two configurations, 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, and both support microSD cards of up to 256GB capacity. The 3500mAh battery of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) supports fast-charging, and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and LE, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, and GLONASS. The smartphone measures 159.9x75.7x8.3mm and weighs 191 grams. It also features MST for Samsung Pay-based mobile payments.

For the biggest CES 2018 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) India Launch Today: Event Time, Expected Price, Specifications
 
 

