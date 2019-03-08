Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was launched in India in January last year

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat
  • It reportedly received Pie update with February Android security patch
  • The update is available via Samsung Smart Switch app

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has reportedly started receiving Android 9 Pie update. The new software update is said to be rolling out through Samsung Smart Switch application. The smartphone that was unveiled in late 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat received an update to Android 8.0 Oreo in July last year. That update was also rolled out for the Galaxy A8 (2018), alongside its arrival on the Galaxy A8+ (2018). The Galaxy A8+ (2018) was launched in India in January last year.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is rolling out in Russia along with the February 2019 Android security patch. The new update is said to be available through the Samsung Smart Switch app. The users can also check for the over-the-air (OTA) update by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was unveiled back in December 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat and was launched in India in January last year. The phone, however, received an update to Android 8.0 Oreo in July last year. The Android Oreo update, which was initially released in Russia, was also rolled out for the Galaxy A8 (2018). However, it is unclear whether the new update is also available for the Galaxy A8 (2018) users.

 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that is protected by a curved glass panel. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

For selfies, there is a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy A8+ that comprises a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an f/1.9 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/1.7 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Review

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is a 3,500mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large high-quality sAMOLED screen
  • Good battery life
  • Lots of RAM and storage space
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Face recognition is flaky
  • Software bloat
  • Below-average cameras
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2220 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018, Samsung, Android Pie
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Microsoft Surface Book 2 With Quad-Core Intel CPU Listed Online, Hints at Mid-Cycle Refresh of 13-inch Model
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With February Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  2. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Oppo F11 Pro: All 48-Megapixel Phones Launched in India
  4. Ant Audio Launches New Range of Audio Products in India
  5. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  6. BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  9. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  10. Microsoft Surface Book 2 May Get a Quad-Core Processor Upgrade
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.