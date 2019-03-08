Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has reportedly started receiving Android 9 Pie update. The new software update is said to be rolling out through Samsung Smart Switch application. The smartphone that was unveiled in late 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat received an update to Android 8.0 Oreo in July last year. That update was also rolled out for the Galaxy A8 (2018), alongside its arrival on the Galaxy A8+ (2018). The Galaxy A8+ (2018) was launched in India in January last year.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is rolling out in Russia along with the February 2019 Android security patch. The new update is said to be available through the Samsung Smart Switch app. The users can also check for the over-the-air (OTA) update by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was unveiled back in December 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat and was launched in India in January last year. The phone, however, received an update to Android 8.0 Oreo in July last year. The Android Oreo update, which was initially released in Russia, was also rolled out for the Galaxy A8 (2018). However, it is unclear whether the new update is also available for the Galaxy A8 (2018) users.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) features a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that is protected by a curved glass panel. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

For selfies, there is a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy A8+ that comprises a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an f/1.9 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/1.7 lens.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Review

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. There is a 3,500mAh battery.