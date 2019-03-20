Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India, With February Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India, With February Patch: Report

, 20 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India, With February Patch: Report

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Android Pie update is 1233.38MB in size

Highlights

  • February Android security patch also arrives with the new update
  • The Android Pie update has the firmware version A730FXXU4CSCD
  • Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was launched in India in January last year

Samsung has reportedly begun the rollout of the Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) in India. The latest update is said to bring the February Android security patch as well as OneUI, which introduces a ton of new software features. The rollout of Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) began earlier this month in Russia and has now finally expanded to India. As for the Galaxy A8+, it was launched over a year ago in India packing a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

The Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) (Review) in India has the firmware version A730FXXU4CSCD and is 1233.38MB in size, SamMobile reports. As mentioned above, it brings a revamped software experience with OneUI that offers a less cluttered interface, new design elements and more easily accessible settings. However, the Android security patch is still at the February level, which is slightly disappointing since March is about to end.

But it is certainly good to see Samsung expanding the Android Pie rollout for the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) after starting it earlier this month in Russia. If you haven't already received the update in India, you can check for it by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), it was launched in India in January last year. The smartphone packs a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core in-house Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture.

On the front is a dual camera setup consisting of a primary 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with the same aperture value. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB), while a 3,500mAh battery keeps the lights on.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus, Android Pie, February Android Security Patch, OneUI
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
iMac Pro Now Available With Up to 256GB RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 64X GPU
Google Stadia Price to Be Announced This Summer
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India, With February Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy A40 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in Europe
  4. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  5. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  6. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  7. Apple Drops Prices of SSD Upgrades for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini
  8. New iPad Air, iPad mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.