Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) are all set to get Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update in the coming weeks. The two smartphones were launched originally in December last year and arrived with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, with Samsung Experience 8.5 on top, out-of-the-box. Firmware version for the Android Oreo update A530FXXU2BRDx.

In a report by Dutch media outlet GalaxyClub, the Oreo update for both the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) is in the works and said to rollout soon. However, the report notes that it is in its early stage and a stable update should not be expected for the next few weeks at least. Interestingly, a handset launched earlier - Galaxy A7 - started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update late last month. Build number of the update is A720FXXU3CRD3.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications

The Galaxy A8 (2018) sports a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, while the Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with Super AMOLED panels. Under the hood, both variants get an octa-core SoC with six cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two cores at 2.2GHz. Galaxy A8 (2018) gets 4GB of RAM, while the Galaxy A8+ (2018) has two options - 4GB and 6GB.

These are also Samsung's first smartphones to sport dual selfie cameras - a primary 16-megapixel fixed focus, f/1.9 sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel f/1.9 sensor. Both come with pre-installed Live Focus feature to help adjust Bokeh effect while clicking portrait shots.

Both smartphones have two inbuilt storage options - 32GB and 64GB. Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel rear sensor - on both smartphones - with a f/1.7 lens. Lastly, the Galaxy A8 (2018) packs in a 3000mAh battery, while the bigger Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets a larger, 3500mAh battery unit.