Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Starts Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

The update for the Samsung Galaxy A8 reportedly comes with firmware version A530FXXSHCUB1.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 February 2021 15:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) features a 5.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is getting the latest security patch
  • It is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package
  • The update for Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is said to be rolling out in UAE

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) has started receiving the February 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. The over-the-air (OTA) update is said to be rolling out to Samsung Galaxy A8 models in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is likely that the update will expand to other countries soon as well. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) was launched back in December 2017.

The OTA update for the Samsung Galaxy A8 comes with firmware version A530FXXSHCUB1, as per a report by SamMobile. If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy A8 and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

As per the report, the update doesn't seem to bring any new features or system improvements. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) was launched in December 2017 and its surprising that Samsung is rolling out the latest security update to the smartphone already. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) shipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

As mentioned above, the February 2021 Android security patch is reportedly rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A8 models in the United Arab Emirates. There is no word regarding its rollout schedule for other markets including India.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series also started receiving the February 2021 Android security patch last week.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is offered in Black, Blue, Gold, and Orchid Grey colours. It features a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (2,220x1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) also has 32GB of on-board storage, expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone has 16-megapixel rear camera and two front cameras with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel lenses. It packs a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, and NFC.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Android
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi
iPhone, iPad Users Reporting Crashes With Third-Party Apps After Syncing With M1-Powered MacBook Laptops
macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Released With Bluetooth, External Display Fixes

