Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Facing Loudspeaker Issues After Recent Update, Some Users Report

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Facing Loudspeaker Issues After Recent Update, Some Users Report

 
, 01 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Facing Loudspeaker Issues After Recent Update, Some Users Report

Highlights

  • Users have reported about the issue on Samsung's community forums
  • The problems seem to appear after the February update
  • Samsung has not responded to the issue yet

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) has been reportedly hit by a loudspeaker-related issue following a recent software update. Several users are complaining about a strange loudspeaker sound cutout after installing the February security update rolled out by Samsung. This issue is apparently being noticed when the smartphone is being charged, but it also seems to occur in other cases as well. To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A8 (2018) late last year, alongside the Galaxy A8+ (2018). While the latter made it into the Indian market, the former never had a launch in the country.

Reports of loudspeaker sound cutoffs in Galaxy A8 (2018) have emerged on Samsung's Community Forums. The affected users have claimed that the Galaxy A8 (2018) units seem to have the issue when they playing something on the loudspeaker, irrespective of it being a phone call, video, music, or a ringtone, as reported by folks at Piunikaweb. However, none of the users has reported on the cutoffs no being present when using the earpiece, headphones, or a Bluetooth speaker.

In several of the reported cases, hardware resets and factory resets do not seem to offer much help. Interestingly, some of the users have also claimed that the issue is present even when the phone is in charging mode, indicating that the problem could be related to the battery.

A user on YouTube has posted a video proof allegedly showcasing the sound issue during charging. As per the video, the problem appears to not affect the handset when the charging cable is plugged off, but it comes back when the user plugs in the cable again.

Meanwhile, affected users say Samsung support is asking them to give their devices in for repair. Several others have reported that even taking the Galaxy A8 (2018) to repair did not resolve the problem. However, there has been no official statement issued by Samsung as of now.

Many of the affected users have reportedly tried debugging steps via safe mode or even a factory reset, to no avail. Notably, users may need to wait until Samsung resolves the issue in its next OTA update - as it appears to be a software issue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
Xiaomi Launches Mi Wireless Mouse Youth Edition With 1200dpi Sensitivity
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Facing Loudspeaker Issues After Recent Update, Some Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of 2018
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check If Your Phone Will Get it Too
  2. Mi 8 Beats iPhone X in DxOMark Mobile Camera Rankings
  3. Nokia 8 Finally Gets Its Promised Pro Camera Mode
  4. Moto Z3 Play With Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Honor 7C Review
  6. How Does the OnePlus 6 Camera Stack Up Against the Best in Business?
  7. Vivo Y83 With 6.22-Inch 19:9 Display Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Vivo X21
  9. Samsung Galaxy J4 With Selfie Flash Launched in India
  10. Google Pixel 3 XL to Sport Notch and Dual Front Cameras: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.