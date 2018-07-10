Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) earlier this year, running on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, but later it was reported that the company was working on bringing the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the devices. Just yesterday, an updated user manual suggested that it should be arriving real soon, and now, after months of waiting for a development, the Android 8.0 Oreo update is finally rolling out for Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) users in Russia.

Samsung has finally started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) users. The company has detailed the software update on its official website, and it should be arriving via OTA to all users starting from in Russia. The update brings new features like VoLTE support on both SIMs, alongside the July 2018 security patch as well. Interestingly, the Dolby Atmos support is not listed, even though the user manual still suggests that it is included. You can see the entire changelog of all the new things this update brings, here. The build numbers are A530FXXU2BRG1 and A730FXXU2BRG1.

Head to Settings > Software Update to see if you've received the Samsung Experience 9.0 with Android Oreo update yet. If you can't find it, it should likely hit your device in a few days. If you cannot wait, try installing the firmware from SamMobile's site, however that would require you to flash your mobile. Now that Russia has received the Oreo update, this update should arrive for other markets shortly.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications

The Galaxy A8 (2018) sports a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, while the Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with Super AMOLED panels. Under the hood, both variants get an octa-core SoC with six cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two cores at 2.2GHz. Galaxy A8 (2018) gets 4GB of RAM, while the Galaxy A8+ (2018) has two options - 4GB and 6GB.

These are also Samsung's first smartphones to sport dual selfie cameras - a primary 16-megapixel fixed focus, f/1.9 sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel f/1.9 sensor. Both come with pre-installed Live Focus feature to help adjust Bokeh effect while clicking portrait shots.

Both smartphones have two inbuilt storage options - 32GB and 64GB. Additionally, there is a 16-megapixel rear sensor - on both smartphones - with a f/1.7 lens. Lastly, the Galaxy A8 (2018) packs in a 3000mAh battery, while the bigger Galaxy A8+ (2018) gets a larger, 3500mAh battery unit.