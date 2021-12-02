Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in India Tipped, Renders and Specifications Leak As Well

Samsung Galaxy A73 is said to be priced in India at Rs. 32,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2021 17:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in India Tipped, Renders and Specifications Leak As Well

Photo Credit: Zoutons/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A73 may be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 may not feature a 3.5mm audio jack
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy A73 said to run on Android 12, support 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73, an upcoming smartphone from the company, has leaked in renders. The design of the smartphone from all angles has been leaked, and its key specifications have also been tipped. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the leaked renders suggest that there may not be much change in design. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is reported to launch in the Indian market sometime this month. Its pricing information has also surfaced online.

Zoutons in partnership with Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A73 may launch in India this month and is speculated to be priced at Rs. 32,999. The renders leaked by the tipster suggest the phone may feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top centre and have a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, the phone appears to have a quad camera setup that is said to include a 108-megapixel main sensor. The phone is seen to have rounded edges, no 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille as well as a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to have an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone may come in Black and Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications (leaked)

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A73 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. There is said to be a 108-megapixel main camera at the back and the phone will reportedly measure 163.8x76x7.6mm (9.3mm with the bump). Coming to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy A73 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is reported to run on Android 12 software and support 5G connectivity.

Past reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A73 may come in a White option as well.

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A73

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
