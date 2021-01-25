Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy A72 Receives TUV Rheinland Certification, Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to launch in March 2021.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 January 2021 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A72 may and come with up to 8GB RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely to feature 25W fast charging
  • It predecessor, Samsung Galaxy A71, supports the same fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to run on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A72 has received TUV Rheinland certification for fast charging, as per a tipster. The certification reveals that the smartphone supports 9V at 2.77A charging, which is approximately 25W, the same fast charging its predecessor the Galaxy A71 supports. Samsung Galaxy A72 has been subject to several leaks in the past and is expected to launch in March. The smartphone is tipped to run on Android 11 and come with up to 8GB RAM.

A Samsung smartphone carrying the model numbers SM-A725F/DS, SM-A725F received certification issued by TUV Rheinland Japan, as per a tipster on Twitter. The same model numbers have appeared on previous certification sites; believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A72.

The smartphone will support 9V at 2.77A charging, as per the listing, which is approximately 25W charging. Samsung Galaxy A71 supports the same fast charging. It is possible that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will also pack the same 4,500mAh battery as its predecessor.

As per a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy A72 could be priced $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900) onwards for the 5G variant, and $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600) onwards for the 4G variant. It is expected to launch in March 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A72 was recently spotted in a Geekbench listing, hinting that the 4G variant of the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The smartphone's design recently surfaced online, where it is visible with five cutouts for camera sensors at the back. Recent reports, however, have suggested that Samsung Galaxy A72 will have a quad rear camera setup instead of the penta rear camera setup it was earlier rumoured to feature. It is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and feature a 6.7-inch display. Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 suggest that it will have a similar design as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

