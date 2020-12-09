Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With Quad Rear Camera Setup Instead of Penta Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy A72 was among the nine A series smartphone names that were reportedly trademarked by the company in January.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 December 2020 18:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With Quad Rear Camera Setup Instead of Penta Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy A72 may have a higher megapixel sensor compared to Galaxy A71 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to feature four rear cameras
  • The phone does not have a release date yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 could come with OIS

Samsung Galaxy A72 may come with a quad rear camera setup instead of the penta camera setup rumoured earlier. A tipster shared on Twitter that the rumoured phone will have four and not five cameras on the back, without explaining which one of the five sensors could be removed. A report in September had stated that the Galaxy A72 would be Samsung's first phone to come with a penta camera setup on the back. As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the upcoming phone.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Snapdrachun 888 5G shared on Twitter that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will come with four cameras on the back and not five. Besides this, the tweet does not mention anything else about the rumoured phone. The phone is also expected to come with 5G support, as per a follow up post from the tipster. Samsung has not shared any information about the Galaxy A72, but it was among the nine phones in Samsung's A series that were reportedly trademarked back in January.

Back in September, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the company's first smartphone with five camera sensors on the back. At the time, the setup was said to include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Galaxy A72 was said to come with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Samsung is also expected to bring optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology to its high-end Galaxy A-series models starting next year. This feature is typically limited to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series phones.

As mentioned, Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured Galaxy A72 yet.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 cameras
Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With Quad Rear Camera Setup Instead of Penta Camera Setup
