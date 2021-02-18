Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to be launching in India sometime next month, and a new report suggests that the phone may be introduced in other markets as well. The phone was most recently spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy A72 may launch in the region as well. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is rumoured to come in both 4G and 5G variants, and some other details about both the models have already been tipped. The 4G model is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and may feature a quad rear camera setup.

Pricebaba has spotted the Samsung Galaxy A72 on the NBTC certification site with the model number SM-A725F/DS. The listing does not offer any other details apart from its possible launch in the Thailand market in the future. The Samsung Galaxy A72 was also earlier spotted on the Anatel Brazilian certification site.

An earlier report also tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A72 could launch in India sometime in March along with the Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G model will feature an Infinity-O Display. The phone is expected to run on Android 11 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G could reportedly feature a quad camera setup that may include a 62-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapiel sensor. It is tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to feature a range of connectivity options including a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 4G model is tipped to be priced starting at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,800).

