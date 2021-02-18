Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A72 Reportedly Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Site Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Samsung Galaxy A72 is listed on NBTC with the model number SM-A725F/DS.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2021 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 may feature a 6.7-inch display
  • The phone is expected to feature a quad camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 is reported to pack 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to be launching in India sometime next month, and a new report suggests that the phone may be introduced in other markets as well. The phone was most recently spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy A72 may launch in the region as well. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is rumoured to come in both 4G and 5G variants, and some other details about both the models have already been tipped. The 4G model is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and may feature a quad rear camera setup.

Pricebaba has spotted the Samsung Galaxy A72 on the NBTC certification site with the model number SM-A725F/DS. The listing does not offer any other details apart from its possible launch in the Thailand market in the future. The Samsung Galaxy A72 was also earlier spotted on the Anatel Brazilian certification site.

An earlier report also tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A72 could launch in India sometime in March along with the Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G model will feature an Infinity-O Display. The phone is expected to run on Android 11 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G could reportedly feature a quad camera setup that may include a 62-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapiel sensor. It is tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to feature a range of connectivity options including a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 4G model is tipped to be priced starting at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,800).

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
