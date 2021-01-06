Samsung Galaxy A72's design has appeared online through photos of an aluminium case mold of the phone shared by a tipster. The device has five cutouts for camera sensors at the back, although recent reports suggest it will have a quad rear camera setup instead of a penta rear camera setup. The power and volume buttons are located on the side of the phone. Samsung Galaxy A72 has been subject to several leaks in the past and could be launched in March 2021. It is expected to run on Android 11 and come with 8GB RAM.

In collaboration with Pigtou, a tech accessories brand, tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) tweeted pictures of the aluminium case mold of Samsung Galaxy A72. The device is seen to sport rounded sides. The pictures, published by Pigtou, suggest that Samsung Galaxy A72 will have a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of the phone. The speaker grille is also visible.

Pigtou suggests that the Samsung phone could be launched in March 2021. Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be priced $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900) onwards for the 5G variant, and $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600) onwards for the 4G variant, as per the report.

Originally, Samsung Galaxy A72 was rumoured to be Samsung's first phone to feature a penta-camera setup on the back. However, a tipster later said it may come with a quad rear camera setup instead.

Samsung Galaxy A72 was recently spotted in a Geekbench listing, suggesting the 4G variant will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood. It appears to carry model number SM-A725F. Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 were also leaked a couple of weeks back, that show the smartphone sporting a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

