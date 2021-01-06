Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March

Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March

Samsung Galaxy A72 has rounded sides, as visible in the photos.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 January 2021 15:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March

Photo Credit: Pigtou/ @xleaks7

Samsung Galaxy A72 will have a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 could have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom
  • The device is visible with five cutouts for camera sensors on the back
  • Samsung Galaxy A72s could be priced $600 onwards for the 5G variant

Samsung Galaxy A72's design has appeared online through photos of an aluminium case mold of the phone shared by a tipster. The device has five cutouts for camera sensors at the back, although recent reports suggest it will have a quad rear camera setup instead of a penta rear camera setup. The power and volume buttons are located on the side of the phone. Samsung Galaxy A72 has been subject to several leaks in the past and could be launched in March 2021. It is expected to run on Android 11 and come with 8GB RAM.

In collaboration with Pigtou, a tech accessories brand, tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) tweeted pictures of the aluminium case mold of Samsung Galaxy A72. The device is seen to sport rounded sides. The pictures, published by Pigtou, suggest that Samsung Galaxy A72 will have a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of the phone. The speaker grille is also visible.

Pigtou suggests that the Samsung phone could be launched in March 2021. Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be priced $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900) onwards for the 5G variant, and $500 (roughly Rs. 36,600) onwards for the 4G variant, as per the report.

Originally, Samsung Galaxy A72 was rumoured to be Samsung's first phone to feature a penta-camera setup on the back. However, a tipster later said it may come with a quad rear camera setup instead.

Samsung Galaxy A72 was recently spotted in a Geekbench listing, suggesting the 4G variant will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood. It appears to carry model number SM-A725F. Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 were also leaked a couple of weeks back, that show the smartphone sporting a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

 

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 Design, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  2. Mi 10i Review
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Listed on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Be Available in US January 15 Onwards
  9. Vi Trumps Airtel, Jio to Offer Highest Call Quality in December: TRAI
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese App Ban: China Criticises US President Donald Trump Order Against Eight Apps
  2. Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, More Models Get Price Hike in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
  4. Honor V40 Specifications Allegedly Leaked; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 45W Wireless Charging
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March
  6. Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Support Adaptive Refresh Rate at WQHD+ Resolution, S Pen Features Leaked
  8. iPhone 12 Models After Launch US Sales Outperforms iPhone 11 Models, iPhone 12 mini Sales Disappointing: CIRP
  9. Mi A3 Gets Second Android 11 Update After Last Release Caused Bricking Issue for Some Users
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z Now Receiving Android 11 Update Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com