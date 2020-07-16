Samsung is reportedly planning to bring optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology to the next high-end Galaxy A-series models next year. The OIS system with specialised hardware and software tweaks allows the phone to capture sharper images in handheld usage that would otherwise introduce blur. Typically, the OIS technology is limited to flagship smartphones, and Samsung has also adopted this system on several Galaxy S series premium models. With the introduction of this technology on the mid-range Galaxy A series, Samsung will hope to boost its sales and give stiff competition to competitors such as Xiaomi, Huawei and Vivo.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet, TheElec, Samsung will likely bring OIS on the rumoured Galaxy A81 and Galaxy A91. Both the smartphones are said to launch in 2021; however, Samsung is yet to confirm their development. It was added that the South Korean tech giant is introducing the camera feature to budget phones due to "sluggish" sales of the flagship Galaxy S series and Note series amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the meanwhile, Samsung's budget and mid-range phones are also facing the heat with the launch of iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus 8, and more.

The report further suggests that introducing premium features such as OIS and wireless charging on mid-range phones would be a good move for the business as Samsung's Galaxy A series sales outnumber the sales of Galaxy S series models. The decision to add OIS on mid-range smartphones will likely give Samsung an edge over its competitions as well. Currently, smartphones such as Mi 10 by Xiaomi and OnePlus 8 feature OIS and both the devices cost far lesser than the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20.

Samsung is yet to announce its next Galaxy A series lineup. The company may also launch the new Galaxy A72 as the successor of the Galaxy A71 next year.

