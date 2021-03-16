Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Marketing Material Tips Colour Options, Specifications, Differences

Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Marketing Material Tips Colour Options, Specifications, Differences

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are said to differ in display size and battery capacity.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 March 2021 12:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Marketing Material Tips Colour Options, Specifications, Differences

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy A72 is reported to support 3x optical zoom

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A52 is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • Both phones may have IP67 certification for water and dust resistance
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to feature a larger 6.7-inch display

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 marketing material and renders have leaked online, showing the differences in the specifications of the two upcoming smartphones. The new Galaxy A-series phones will launch globally on March 17, and leaks have been picking up pace as the launch event nears. The latest such leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A32, which has already seen a soft launch in some markets including India, will also be announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52.

Tipster Evan Blass posted on Voice to leak a chunk of marketing material and renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52. The two phones are said to differ in display size, battery capacity, and camera features. The marketing material suggests the Samsung Galaxy A72 may feature a 6.7-inch display whereas the Galaxy A52 may feature a smaller 6.5-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to have a larger 5,000mAh battery while the Galaxy A52 may integrate a 4,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is also said to support 3x optical zoom.

The design of the two phones seems to be identical with quad cameras at the back and an Infinity-O Display with the cutout placed in the top centre. The Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are reported to be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance up to a depth of 10 metres for 30 minutes. The phones are said to support OIS and feature a Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with 800 nits of peak brightness. The battery packs of the handsets are expected to last for up to two days. Samsung could also introduce an exchange offer for more discount with the launch of the new phones.

Renders leaked by Blass suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 may come in White, Black, Grey, and Light Blue colour options. The leaked marketing material of Samsung Galaxy A52 suggests an octa-core processor on board paired with 6GB of RAM. It is tipped to offer 128GB of storage with the option to expand it further (up to 1TB) using a microSD card. There is expected to be a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 apertures. It is listed to support 5G as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will take place at 10am ET (8:30pm IST) on Tuesday, March 17.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter to Soon Allow Use of Security Keys as the Only Two-Factor Authentication

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Marketing Material Tips Colour Options, Specifications, Differences
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  2. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  3. Realme 8 Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  5. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  6. Realme 8 Series Up for Pre-Orders on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  7. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  8. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  10. Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series 5G/4G Speed Is Slower Than Samsung, OnePlus, Google, LG in US: Opensignal
  2. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Launch Expected on March 22 as Company Sends Invitations for Online Event
  3. Apple AirPods 3 Likely to Launch in Q3 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Marketing Material Tips Colour Options, Specifications, Differences
  5. Twitter to Soon Allow Use of Security Keys as the Only Two-Factor Authentication
  6. Realme X9 Pro Concrete Edition Images, Specifications Surface Online
  7. Netflix Password Crackdown May Boost Risk of User Turnover
  8. Poco X3 Pro Pricing and Storage Variants Surfaces on Retail Listing Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Marvel’s Secret Invasion Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir as Skrull Villain: Report
  10. Clubhouse Blocked in Oman Due to Lack of Permit, but Some Fear Censorship
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com