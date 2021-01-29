Samsung Galaxy A72 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G have been leaked in official-looking renders online. The Samsung Galaxy A52 render shows the design of the phone from the front and back whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G render shows only the front of the handset. Both the phones are seen to sport an Infinity-O Display with the selfie camera cut out placed in the top centre. Details about the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G have also leaked on several occasions in the past.

Noted tipster Evan Blass aka evleaks has taken to Voice to leak the renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G render only shows the front of the handset, and it is seen to sport an Infinity-O Display with the selfie camera cut out placed in the top centre and a slight chin at the bottom. The volume and power buttons are seen to reside on the right edge of the phone. Unfortunately, the back of the phone isn't visible in this latest leak.

Blass also leaked the render of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and the back is seen to sport a rectangular-shaped camera module that houses four camera sensors and a flash. The front is identical to the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G.

Past leaks suggest that there will be 4G models of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is tipped to come with 25W fast charging support, and the 4G model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. There may be a quad camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A72 as well, and its primary camera is expected to include a 64-megapixel lens. The phone is also tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

The Samsung Galaxy A52, on the other hand, is tipped to run on Android 11 and come with a 3.5mm audio jack support. A Geekbench listing tipped that the 4G model may also include a Snapdragon 720G SoC.

