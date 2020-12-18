Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A72 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5G Variant on Cards as Well

Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to launch early next year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 December 2020 13:40 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A72 renders were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks

  • Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 may have similar camera
  • The phone may carry SM-A725F (4G) and SM-A726B (5G) model numbers
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 may have a quad rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A72 will reportedly come equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on its quad rear camera setup. The smartphone has already been tipped to sport quad cameras on the back, and recent reports have suggested that the phone will not have a telephoto snapper as claimed previously. The report also claimed that the purported smartphone will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. It is being speculated that the Galaxy A72 will feature a similar design as the Galaxy A52 and will be launched early next year.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone will come equipped with a 64-megapixel primary shooter in the quad rear camera setup. The report also noted that it cannot attest to the rumours that claim that the Galaxy A72 will be the first smartphone in the company's A series to have optical image stabilisation (OIS). The publication does claim that Samsung may include similar cameras in the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52.

The GalaxyClub report also suggested that Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants that will have model numbers SM-A725F and SM-A726B, respectively. The Galaxy A7x series models are usually launched in the months of December or January each year. The phone is expected to launch early next year.

Alleged renders for the purported Galaxy A72 were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, via Voice. They show that the phone has a 6.7-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is claimed to feature a glastic back panel with an aluminum frame. The renders of the phone show a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52
