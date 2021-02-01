Samsung Galaxy A72 has reportedly been spotted on the Anatel Brazilian certification site. The listing mentions the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A72 has been leaked on several occasions in the market and it is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and feature an Infinity-O display with the cut out placed in the top centre. The phone is expected to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster the_tech_guy has spotted the Samsung Galaxy A72 on the Anatel Brazlian certification site. The listing suggests that the upcoming handset may pack a large 5,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging support. The phone was spotted on US FCC site and TUV Rheinland earlier with the same fast charging capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A71 which had a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery but a similar 25W fast charging charger. The listing does not offer any other details apart from this. The phone is listed on Anatel Brazilian site with the model number SM-A725M/DS. The DS in the model number stands for dual-SIM.

Apart from being spotted on several certification sites, the Samsung Galaxy A72 pricing information has also leaked recently. The phone is expected to come in 4G or 5G option, depending on the market it launches is. The 4G model is tipped to be priced starting at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,800 for the 6GB + 128GB model and EUR 509 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G model is said to be priced starting at $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900). The phone is rumoured to launch sometime next month.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A72 may have a large 6.7-inch display, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille at the bottom alongside a 3.5mm audio jack.

