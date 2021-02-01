Technology News
loading
  Samsung Galaxy A72 Spotted on Brazilian Certification Site, Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A72 Spotted on Brazilian Certification Site, Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 February 2021 10:51 IST


Samsung Galaxy A72 may feature a large 6.7-inch display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to support 3.5mm audio jack
  • The phone is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 may come in 4G and 5G models in varied markets

Samsung Galaxy A72 has reportedly been spotted on the Anatel Brazilian certification site. The listing mentions the battery capacity and fast charging capabilities of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A72 has been leaked on several occasions in the market and it is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and feature an Infinity-O display with the cut out placed in the top centre. The phone is expected to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster the_tech_guy has spotted the Samsung Galaxy A72 on the Anatel Brazlian certification site. The listing suggests that the upcoming handset may pack a large 5,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging support. The phone was spotted on US FCC site and TUV Rheinland earlier with the same fast charging capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A71 which had a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery but a similar 25W fast charging charger. The listing does not offer any other details apart from this. The phone is listed on Anatel Brazilian site with the model number SM-A725M/DS. The DS in the model number stands for dual-SIM.

Apart from being spotted on several certification sites, the Samsung Galaxy A72 pricing information has also leaked recently. The phone is expected to come in 4G or 5G option, depending on the market it launches is. The 4G model is tipped to be priced starting at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,800 for the 6GB + 128GB model and EUR 509 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G model is said to be priced starting at $600 (roughly Rs. 43,900). The phone is rumoured to launch sometime next month.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A72 may have a large 6.7-inch display, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille at the bottom alongside a 3.5mm audio jack.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Says Legal Complaint Against US to Protect Company's Interests


