Samsung Galaxy A71 Receiving April 2021 Android Security Patch With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy A71 update is being rolled out for the 4G variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 April 2021 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update last month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 update reportedly rolling out in Hong Kong
  • The update carries firmware version A715FZHU4BUC1
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to get update by mid-April

Samsung Galaxy A71 has started receiving an update that brings April 2021 Android security patch, as per a report. The update is being rolled out for 4G variants of the Galaxy A71 in Hong Kong. Other Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy S10 Lite have already received the latest Android security patch. At the beginning of this month, Realme 8 Pro also got the April 2021 security patch. Recently, Galaxy A71 5G received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update as well.

As per a report by SamMobile, the update for the Galaxy A71 (4G variant) carries build version A715FZHU4BUC1. While the update is currently being rolled out in Hong Kong, the report says that it is expected to be expanded to other countries soon. Furthermore, the report says that the Galaxy A71 5G is expected to get the update by mid-April. Last month, the 5G model of the smartphone received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update last month.

If you have an eligible Galaxy A71 4G handset, you should receive a notification to install the update. If you haven't received the notification yet and want to check if its has rolled out for your phone, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

As mentioned, Samsung also rolled out the April 2021 Android security patch to a handful of flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Realme 8 Pro also received the April 2021 Android security patch in India.

