Samsung Galaxy A71 Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Also Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A71 is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel camera at the back.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 11:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A71’s design is quite similar to that of the Galaxy A51's renders

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • It might feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • The upcoming phone is tipped to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung is set to refresh the Galaxy-A series next year, with the Galaxy A71, A51, and the A91 rumoured to launch soon. The Galaxy A71's alleged specifications surfaced online recently, and now, a pair of new leaks claim to show how the phone will look and its battery capacity as well. As per alleged Galaxy A71 leak-based renders, the phone will pack a quad rear camera setup and a centrally-positioned hole punch, much like the flagship Galaxy Note 10 duo. Moreover, the Galaxy A71 is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

The alleged Galaxy A71 leak-based renders, which come courtesy of CashKaro in collaboration with @OnLeaks, show the phone packing a quad rear camera setup at the back. The camera lenses are arranged in an L-shaped array, much like the one we recently came across on the leaked Galaxy A51 renders. Over at the front, the phone is shown flaunting a centrally aligned hole-punch that houses the single selfie camera.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Galaxy A71's quad rear camera setup will reportedly be highlighted by a 48-megapixel main snapper. It will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and 3D ToF camera for depth sensing. On the front, the phone will offer a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. However, a previous report mentioned that Samsung is also preparing to launch a Galaxy A71 5G variant will be powered by the in-house Exynos 980 SoC.

Bezels around the display are quite thin, save for the chin at the bottom. The Galaxy A71 is said to pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Dimensions of the upcoming phone are tipped to be 163.5 x 76 x 7.9mm. Since the phone lacks a physical fingerprint sensor, it appears that the Galaxy A71 will opt for an in-display fingerprint sensing module akin to its predecessor. The top edge is barren, while the bottom edge is populated by a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the speaker.

Moreover, batteries for a Samsung phone carrying the model number SM-A715F have been certified by SafetyKorea. Photos of the battery accompanying the certification documents, which were first spotted by GalaxyClub, show the battery capacity to be 4,500mAh. However, there is no mention of support for fast charging. We'll get to know more when the Galaxy A71 goes official next year.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications
