Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A91 phones are now reported to launch in Netherlands market. The phones are reported to launch in 2020 next year and come with Android 10 operating out of the box. The company is currently gearing up to launch Samsung Galaxy A70s and other iterative options of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones launched earlier this year. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s, and Galaxy A50s; and other phones have been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Geekbench hinting at imminent launch.

GalaxyClub reports that the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A91 will launch in the Netherlands. The phones will ship with Android 10, and will be launched in 2020. The phones should presumably arrive soon after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series in February or March. The report suggests that the phones will launch in many European markets like Belgium, Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and more.

A recent report suggests that the Galaxy A71 may be powered by a new Exynos 9630 SoC that the company is working on. This chip is made for mid-range phones, and will be first seen on the Galaxy A series phones next year.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a Time of Flight (ToF) fourth sensor.The Samsung Galaxy A91, on the other hand, is tipped to have a massive 108-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, and a ToF sensor. The 108-megapixel sensor is expected to l be able to output 27-megapixel resolution images. Samsung had recently unveiled the 108-megapixel sensor - called ISOCELL Bright HMX, and said the first phone with this sensor would be launched by Xiaomi.

The Galaxy A91 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch design, where the selfie camera sits in the centre, just like the Galaxy Note 10 series. It is also tipped to sport a 45W fast charging support.