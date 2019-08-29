Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A91 With Android 10 to Launch in 2020: Report

The report suggests that the phones will launch in many European markets like Belgium, Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and more.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 12:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A91 With Android 10 to Launch in 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy A91 is tipped to sport a 108-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 may be powered by Exynos 9630 SoC
  • Both phones are tipped to sport quad rear cameras
  • The phones should launch sometime after the Galaxy S11 unveil

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A91 phones are now reported to launch in Netherlands market. The phones are reported to launch in 2020 next year and come with Android 10 operating out of the box. The company is currently gearing up to launch Samsung Galaxy A70s and other iterative options of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones launched earlier this year. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A30s, and Galaxy A50s; and other phones have been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Geekbench hinting at imminent launch.

GalaxyClub reports that the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A91 will launch in the Netherlands. The phones will ship with Android 10, and will be launched in 2020. The phones should presumably arrive soon after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series in February or March. The report suggests that the phones will launch in many European markets like Belgium, Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and more.

A recent report suggests that the Galaxy A71 may be powered by a new Exynos 9630 SoC that the company is working on. This chip is made for mid-range phones, and will be first seen on the Galaxy A series phones next year.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a Time of Flight (ToF) fourth sensor.The Samsung Galaxy A91, on the other hand, is tipped to have a massive 108-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, and a ToF sensor. The 108-megapixel sensor is expected to l be able to output 27-megapixel resolution images. Samsung had recently unveiled the 108-megapixel sensor - called ISOCELL Bright HMX, and said the first phone with this sensor would be launched by Xiaomi.

The Galaxy A91 is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch design, where the selfie camera sits in the centre, just like the Galaxy Note 10 series. It is also tipped to sport a 45W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A91, Samsung, Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Apple Says 'Eager' to Serve Customers at Its First India Retail Store, Following Eased Rules
Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A91 With Android 10 to Launch in 2020: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  2. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  4. Realme XT First Impressions
  5. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  6. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 II Mirrorless Camera Launched
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. Nokia 7.2 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F With Quad Rear Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A91 With Android 10 to Launch in 2020: Report
  2. Apple Says 'Eager' to Serve Customers at Its First India Retail Store, Following Eased Rules
  3. Moto G8 Play Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature MediaTek SoC, HD+ Screen, 4,000mAh Battery
  4. The Laundromat Trailer: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman Lead Cast of Netflix’s Panama Papers Movie
  5. Apple Fires Hundreds of Contractors Hired to Listen to Siri Recordings: Report
  6. Apple Said to Be Poised to Start Online Sales in India After Eased Rules
  7. Honor 20S Launch Set for September 4, Teaser Poster Reveals Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Panel Design
  8. Fitbit Versa 2 With Amazon Alexa, Aria Air Scale, and Premium Subscription Launched
  9. CamScanner App With Over 100 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play Store Over Advertising Malware
  10. Joker Director Todd Phillips on Convincing Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. for His Character Study of DC Comics Villain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.