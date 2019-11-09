Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With Exynos 980 SoC, 128GB Storage in the Works: Report

Samsung is said to be working on a new phone with model number SM-A7160.

Updated: 9 November 2019
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G With Exynos 980 SoC, 128GB Storage in the Works: Report

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G specifications are still a mystery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is expected to launch next year
  • The phone is tipped to sport a quad camera setup
  • The phone is expected to launch sometime in 2020

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy A-series phone with 5G support for the Chinese market. This phone is tipped to have the model number SM-A7160, and may be called Galaxy A71 5G. A fresh report suggests that this phone will be positioned in the mid-tier segment, and will be powered by the Exynos 980 SoC. This mid-tier SoC will drive the costs down on the upcoming 5G phone. Samsung was also recently reported to also be bringing the Galaxy Fold 5G variant as a rebranded Samsung W20 5G in the Chinese market, on November 19.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is developing a 5G smartphone for China that will carry the model number - SM-A7160 – however, the branding of the phone remains unconfirmed and it may finally be released as Samsung Galaxy A71 5G in the country.

The report notes that the Galaxy A71 for the global markets reportedly carries the model number SM-A715F, and going by how Samsung usually assigns model numbers to its phones, the 5G variant model number should be SM-A716B and the China 5G variant should be SM-A7160. For instance, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variants model number is SM-N976B, and its China variant comes with model number SM-N9760.

This phone will reportedly be positioned in the mid-range segment, and will be powered by the Exynos 980 SoC. The report also says that the Samsung Galaxy A71 will offer 128GB of internal storage.

Launch date and other specification details haven't been reported as of yet. A previous report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A71 will launch in 2020, probably sometime in February or March. It is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom, and a Time of Flight (ToF) fourth sensor.

Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
