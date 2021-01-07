Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 have once again received price cuts in India. Samsung has introduced a price cut of Rs. 2,000 on both the phones and the new prices are reflecting on the Samsung India website. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is the more premium variant of the two and comes with a 4,500mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, and a larger 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 4,000mAh battery, also a quad rear camera setup, and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India has been revised to Rs. 27,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This is a Rs. 2,000 cut from its last revised price of Rs. 29,499. The new price is live on the Samsung India website and on Amazon. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has also got a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The phone is now priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, down from its last discounted price of Rs. 22,999. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 22,499. The new prices are now reflecting on the Samsung India website and on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone with a 6.70-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It comes with an expandable storage up to 512GB. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is 4,000mAh with 15W fast charging support.

