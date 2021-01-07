Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000

Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 January 2021 18:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000

Samsung Galaxy A71 is available in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 is priced starting at Rs. 20,999 after revision
  • The new prices of both phones are reflecting on Samsung.com
  • Price cuts on both phones have been introduced in the past as well

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 have once again received price cuts in India. Samsung has introduced a price cut of Rs. 2,000 on both the phones and the new prices are reflecting on the Samsung India website. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is the more premium variant of the two and comes with a 4,500mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, and a larger 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 4,000mAh battery, also a quad rear camera setup, and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India has been revised to Rs. 27,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This is a Rs. 2,000 cut from its last revised price of Rs. 29,499. The new price is live on the Samsung India website and on Amazon. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has also got a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The phone is now priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, down from its last discounted price of Rs. 22,999. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 22,499. The new prices are now reflecting on the Samsung India website and on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone with a 6.70-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 25W fast charging. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It comes with an expandable storage up to 512GB. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is 4,000mAh with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

  • Good
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Biometric authentication isn’t very quick
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A51 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Support Page Goes Live in UK, Ireland; Galaxy A52 4G, Galaxy F62 Spotted on BIS Website

