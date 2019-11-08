Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More

The size of the latest Galaxy A70s update is 313MB.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 18:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy A70s gets a new update in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A70s update also adds support for USB Type-C headsets
  • It adds a shortcut toggle for ‘Link to Windows’ in notification shade
  • The version number for this update is A707FDDU1ASI7

Samsung Galaxy A70s is now receiving a new update in India, and this update brings along the October Android security patch, new ‘Link to Windows' feature, support for USB Type-C headset, and more. The version number for this update is A707FDDU1ASI7, and the size of this latest software update is 313MB only. If you haven't received a notification about the update as of yet, try checking for it manually by going into Settings and checking inside Software Update > Download and Install options.

The latest Samsung Galaxy A70s update changelog states that it brings along the ability to customise the power key. Users can now assign double press power key to launch the camera, open the Bixby app, and open any other app. Similarly, a long press will enable Bixby Voice if you so prefer. These choices are available in the new Side Key option found in Settings. Furthermore, the update brings the ‘Link to Windows' feature, which is nothing but shortcut toggle in the notification shade to quickly connect your phone to a Windows PC.

The update also adds support for USB Type-C headsets, device stability improvements, and bug fixes. Unfortunately, instead of the November Android security patch, the update brings along the October patch. The Samsung Galaxy A70s changelog screenshots are courtesy SamMobile. We recommend downloading the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and installing it while your phone is on charge.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A70s was launched in India in September this year. The price of the phone is set at Rs. 28,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 30,999 for the8GB + 128GB model. Key features include octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 32-megapixel selfie camera, 4,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

