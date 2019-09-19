Aiming to make Galaxy A series a $4-billion brand in India this year, Samsung is all set to launch its most premium Galaxy A-device, the Galaxy A70s, with a 64-megapixel rear camera sensor later this month, informed sources told IANS on Thursday.

The Samsung Galaxy A70s is likely to come in two variants -- with prices starting around Rs. 30,000. It will be the first Samsung device with a 64-megapixel camera sensor. Galaxy A70s will also sport Samsung's new design language seen in recently launched Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s in India, sources added. Separately, the Galaxy A70s support page is thought to have been spotted on the Samsung site, with model number SM-A707F/DSM.

Samsung sold a record number (five million) of Galaxy A series phones in just 70 days, achieving $1 billion revenue, the company said.

"Our aim is to make Galaxy A series a $4-billion brand in India this year. We are now on track to exceed our target," Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice-President, Samsung India had earlier said.

South Korean tech giant Samsung last week launched Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s with triple camera system in India. The new smartphones are the upgraded versions of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 that were launched in India earlier this year.

The Galaxy A50s is priced at Rs. 24,999 for 6GB/ 128GB and Rs. 22,999 for 4GB/ 128GB variants. The Galaxy A30s is available for Rs. 16,999 for 4GB/ 64GB variant.

To cash in on festive sales, Samsung has also launched two new Galaxy 'M' smartphones - the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s - that will sell exclusively on Amazon.in and Samsung's own online platform.

In the premium segment, the company recently launched Galaxy Note 10 lineup, with a starting price of Rs. 70,000 in the country.

