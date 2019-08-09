Samsung Galaxy A70S has now been spotted on Geekbench, revealing key specifications and hinting at an imminent launch. The phone is listed to be running on Android Pie based on One UI 1.1. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. This phone is reported to be the device that will be equipped with a 64-megapixel camera, and should launch sometime next month. The Samsung Galaxy A70S should be a stripped down version of the Galaxy A70 launched earlier.

The upcoming Samsung phone was spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-A707F, and it is listed to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC and be paired with 6GB RAM. The phone is listed to run on Android Pie based on One UI as well.

As per a report that surfaced in May, the Galaxy A70S will reportedly be the first Samsung phone to sport 64-megapixel camera. The Galaxy A70S is said to be a small upgrade over the existing Galaxy A70 phone, with the only difference being the upgraded camera hardware. The Geekbench listing seems to reiterate that claim. Samsung should integrate its own ISOCELL Bright GW1 64-megapixel camera sensor into the phone. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile.

Xiaomi and Realme both have confirmed the launch of their 64-megapixel camera phones as well. The latter revealed it will be launching quad-camera smartphones in Realme series, Realme Pro series, and Realme X series. Realme also announced that it will be releasing its first 64-megapixel camera smartphone in India before Diwali, which means before October 27. Xiaomi is set to launch the phone on Q4.