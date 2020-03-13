Samsung is has started rolling out the One UI 2.0 based Android 10 update for its Galaxy A70s smartphone in India, with the A707FDDU2BTC2 build number, according to a report. It further says that the South Korean giant has also resumed the Android 10 rollout on the Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone in Ukraine. The initial Android 10 update on the Galaxy A70 in February was halted in Ukraine for a while due to unknown reasons. However, the update is live now but is still only limited to users in Ukraine initially, with the rollout expected in other markets soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A70s update brings Android 10 with Samsung's latest One UI 2.0 on top, along with a system-wide dark mode to the mid-range smartphone. The report by TizenHelp says that the update is only limited to India for now, but it's expected to reach other markets in the coming weeks. While users can wait for the update notification to show up on their phones, to update the Samsung Galaxy A70s manually, users in India can follow the following steps: Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install > Install now. Users can also schedule the update for later. The Android 10 update on the Galaxy A70s comes with a close to 2GB file size, according to the report.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 Android 10 update, on the other hand, was initially rolled out in Ukraine in February, along with Samsung's One UI 2.0 update and the February 2020 security patch. The February update was launched with firmware version A705FNXXU5BTB9. The TizenHelp report say that only a few users who jumped on the development were able to get the Android 10 update before Samsung pulled it due to unknown reasons. Now, the rollout has resumed, the report adds. The February Android 10 update that was rolled out in Ukraine brought improvements to the UI, a new Digital Wellbeing app, and more minor tweaks and bug fixes. In fact, the Android 10 update rolled out in February in Ukraine was also reported to be ahead of Samsung's roadmap, which had slated the Galaxy A70 update for April 2020.