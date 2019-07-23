Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A70 Update Brings Super Steady Video Recording Feature, May Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A70 Update Brings Super Steady Video Recording Feature, May Security Patch: Report

A 500MB software update is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy A70 unit in the Netherlands and Belgium.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 14:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A70 Update Brings Super Steady Video Recording Feature, May Security Patch: Report

The Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs. 28,990 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A70 is getting a 500MB software update
  • This update brings the Super Steady Video mode
  • It also brings the May security patch

Samsung Galaxy A70 is reportedly receiving a software update. This new update is seen to bring multiple changes but the highlight is the introduction of the Super steady mode camera feature for the rear camera. This feature was first introduced in the flagship Galaxy S10 series which helped stabilise the video. Samsung also recently launched the Galaxy A80 with this feature. At this point, the Galaxy A70 is the most affordable smartphone with this Super steady mode and if you have the Galaxy A70, here is everything that is included in the new software update.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is said to currently be receiving a 500MB software update which bears an A705FNXXU2ASF5 version number. This software is reported to be rolling out in the Netherlands and Belgium for unlocked devices. Samsung seems to have opted for a staged rollout, so it could take some more time to reach other parts of the world.

This software update is also claimed to improve touchscreen performance, and bring the May 2019 Android Security patch on the Samsung Galaxy A70. It also includes software bug fixes and stability fixes for the software as well as the camera.

With the Super steady mode, the Samsung Galaxy A70 should be able to deliver stabilised videos. However, this mode crops into the frame more than EIS thereby reducing the field of view of the primary sensor. Also, this mode limits the video output to 1080p 30fps. We had tested this Super steady mode out when we reviewed the Galaxy S10 and were impressed with the performance.

Samsung Galaxy A70 owners in the aforementioned countries should get a notification about the software update. Alternatively, you can go into Settings> Software Update to manually check for a software update. Users in India might have to wait for the update to reach their devices.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful Super-AMOLED display
  • Impressive slow-mo video recording
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No camera night mode
  • No OIS or EIS
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A70 review
Display6.70-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A70 Update
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
BSNL Launches 'Star' Membership With New Rs. 498 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Realme X First Update Brings July Security Patch, System Improvements, and More to China: Report
Samsung Galaxy A70 Update Brings Super Steady Video Recording Feature, May Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  8. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y12, Vivo Y15 (2019) Reportedly Coming to India Soon
  10. Apple Releases iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS Updates: Here's What's New
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Teased by Flipkart, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. Realme X First Update Brings July Security Patch, System Improvements, and More to China: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70 Update Brings Super Steady Video Recording Feature, May Security Patch: Report
  5. BSNL Launches 'Star' Membership With New Rs. 498 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  6. Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Sensor Will Feature Quad Camera Setup: Xiaomi
  7. Facebook's Libra Currency Spawns Wave of Fakes, Including on Facebook Itself
  8. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Finds First Cast Member in Markella Kavenagh: Report
  9. iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3, macOS 10.14.6, and tvOS 12.4 - See What's New and How to Install
  10. Boult Audio Vibe ‘Truly Wireless’ Speakers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.