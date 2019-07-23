Samsung Galaxy A70 is reportedly receiving a software update. This new update is seen to bring multiple changes but the highlight is the introduction of the Super steady mode camera feature for the rear camera. This feature was first introduced in the flagship Galaxy S10 series which helped stabilise the video. Samsung also recently launched the Galaxy A80 with this feature. At this point, the Galaxy A70 is the most affordable smartphone with this Super steady mode and if you have the Galaxy A70, here is everything that is included in the new software update.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is said to currently be receiving a 500MB software update which bears an A705FNXXU2ASF5 version number. This software is reported to be rolling out in the Netherlands and Belgium for unlocked devices. Samsung seems to have opted for a staged rollout, so it could take some more time to reach other parts of the world.

This software update is also claimed to improve touchscreen performance, and bring the May 2019 Android Security patch on the Samsung Galaxy A70. It also includes software bug fixes and stability fixes for the software as well as the camera.

With the Super steady mode, the Samsung Galaxy A70 should be able to deliver stabilised videos. However, this mode crops into the frame more than EIS thereby reducing the field of view of the primary sensor. Also, this mode limits the video output to 1080p 30fps. We had tested this Super steady mode out when we reviewed the Galaxy S10 and were impressed with the performance.

Samsung Galaxy A70 owners in the aforementioned countries should get a notification about the software update. Alternatively, you can go into Settings> Software Update to manually check for a software update. Users in India might have to wait for the update to reach their devices.