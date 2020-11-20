Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With November 2020 Security Patch: Report

The One UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy A70 carries the firmware version A705FNXXU5CTK.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 November 2020 11:08 IST
The One UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy A70 includes new Samsung Keyboard features

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A70 is receiving One UI 2.5 update
  • One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70 includes new Samsung Keyboard features
  • It brings SOS location sharing features to Messages

Samsung Galaxy A70 has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update, as per a report. The Android 10-based update is initially being rolled out only to Galaxy A70 variants sold in Ukraine by mobile operator Kyivstar but is expected to expand to additional markets in Europe soon, according to the report. After that, the update may expand to other regions as well. The One UI 2.5 update comes with the latest November 2020 Android security patch and new features and system improvements for the smartphone.

The One UI 2.5 update for Samsung Galaxy A70 in Ukraine carries the firmware version A705FNXXU5CTK, as per a report by SamMobile. It is 1421MB is size. If you are an eligible user, you can download the update by tapping on the notification once it comes to your phone. If you haven't received a notification, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check and install the software.

The Android 10-based One UI 2.5 update for thr Galaxy A70 brings with it similar changes as the previous Samsung phones that have received it. It introduces some new Samsung Keyboard features, such as Split Keyboard mode in landscape and improvements to YouTube search. Bitmoji stickers will be supported with it on Always On display. Messages, meanwhile, has received new SOS location sharing features.

With the One UI 2.5 update, Samsung Galaxy A70 users will have access to new information while connecting to Wi-Fi networks, especially about the quality of the connection, as per the report. It will also be easier for Galaxy A70 users to request Wi-Fi passwords now.

Even when Samsung Galaxy A70 received the One UI 2.0 update in February earlier this year, it was initially only available to devices in Ukraine. The smartphone was launched in India in April last year. It features a triple rear camera setup, packs a 4,500mAh battery, is backed by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Good
  • Beautiful Super-AMOLED display
  • Impressive slow-mo video recording
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No camera night mode
  • No OIS or EIS
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A70 review
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A70 Update, One UI 2 5, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
