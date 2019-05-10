Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A70 May 2019 Android Security Patch Rollout Begins: Report

The May 2019 Security Maintenance Release from Samsung contains 21 fixes.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 16:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy A70 May 2019 Android Security Patch Rollout Begins: Report

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets the latest security patch

Highlights
  • The May 2019 patch is rolling out for users in Ukraine
  • The update should see a broader rollout for Galaxy A70 users soon
  • The phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, 4,500mAh batter

Samsung Galaxy A70 is now receiving the May 2019 Android Security patch, as per user reports. The update is rolling out to users in Ukraine, but a broader rollout should be underway soon. The latest security maintenance release brings little else apart from the security patch, but it should fix bugs related to Android and Samsung's software, so we recommend you install it as soon as you get it. The Samsung Galaxy A70 key features include a 4,500mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a triple rear camera setup as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is getting the May 2019 Android Security Patch Update in Ukraine, reports Sammobile. The update comes with firmware version number A705FNXXU1ASD6, and you can even download it manually via Sammobile's firmware portal. There's no screenshot shared of the latest security maintenance release (SMR), but the company says that it provides 21 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items, alongside Google's patches. Samsung has detailed all the May 2019 SMR fixes on its website.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in India is set at Rs. 28,990 for its sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and it is available in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. Samsung has made the Galaxy A70 (Review) available to buy via Flipkart and Samsung online shop.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A70 includes a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chat. The company has included a Scene Optimiser in the smartphone that is touted to analyse the scenes across 20 modes and adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness to enhance photos. There are also features such as AR Emoji and Selfie Focus.

The Galaxy A70 also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes with a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone also packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super-Fast Charging technology.

Samsung also claims that the phone supports Widevine L1 certification to provide HD video streaming while on-the-go. The company has also offered its proprietary Samsung Pay for easy transactions. Moreover, the phone comes with Knox security.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful Super-AMOLED display
  • Impressive slow-mo video recording
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No camera night mode
  • No OIS or EIS
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A70 review
Display6.70-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4500mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A70 Update, Samsung Galaxy A70 Price, Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications, Samsung
