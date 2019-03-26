Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A70 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

, 26 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A70 runs on Android Pie-based One UI
  • It packs a 4,500mAh battery, 25W super charging
  • The phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, 3 back cameras

Expanding its new ‘Galaxy A' series portfolio, Samsung has announced the Galaxy A70. The phone comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, a large 6.7-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, a triple rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a large 4,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A70 runs on the latest One UI software based on Android Pie, and comes with support for an "on-screen " fingerprint scanner. The company made this announcement ahead of the ‘Galaxy A' event set to be held on April 10.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price, availability, design

Samsung hasn't provided any details on the Galaxy A70 pricing and availability. It should reveal all details at its event on April 10. The phone will be made available in Black, Blue, Coral, and White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 sports a 3D Glasstic design, a waterdrop-style notch, and slight chin at the bottom of the display. At the back, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and the flash sitting beneath the sensors. The volume and power buttons sit on the right edge of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A70 runs on Android Pie-based Samsung One UI. The dual-SIM phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinty-U display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz) paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 128GB with the option to expand further via microSD card (up to 512GB), with a dedicated slot.

As for optics, the Samsung Galaxy A70 sports a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture, 123 degrees), and a 5-megapixel third depth sensor (f/2.2 aperture) as well. Up front, there is also a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Galaxy A70 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for Super-Fast charging at 25W. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor (though it isn't clear whether it's optical or ultrasonic) and facial recognition, measures 164.3x76.7x7.9mm, and includes Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, and Bixby.

“Today's consumers are using their phones in a more visually active and authentic way – sharing their experiences and staying connected longer. These connections can only thrive when the most essential features allow people to enhance interactions through spontaneous, collaborative, and genuine connection. This requires an evolution. Which is why, to meet the needs of this emerging generation, we created the new Galaxy A70 – designed for the way people are connecting now,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70

Display6.70-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4500mAh
Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A70 Price, Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications, Samsung
