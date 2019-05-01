Samsung Galaxy A70 has gone on sale in India. To recall, Samsung launched the new Galaxy A-series smartphone in India in the middle of April, and set its release date as May 1. The Galaxy A70 is now available to buy via Flipkart. It will go on sale via the Samsung online shop, the Samsung Opera House, and retail stores later today. Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-bookings began on April 20 and ended on Tuesday, April 30. Highlights of the smartphone include its 20:9 display, its triple rear camera setup, its large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, as well as its on-screen fingerprint sensor. Read on for more details about the Samsung Galaxy A70 price in India, launch offers, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in India is set at Rs. 28,990 for its sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and it is available in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. Samsung has made the Galaxy A70 (Review) available to buy via Flipkart, with availability via the Samsung online shop, Samsung Opera House, and retail stores set for later today. In terms of launch offers, Flipkart is offering Rs. 2,000 cashback on purchases made with ICICI Bank credit cards. No offers are listed on the Samsung online shop for now.

To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy A70 globally in March.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A70 includes a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chat. The company has included a Scene Optimiser in the smartphone that is touted to analyse the scenes across 20 modes and adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness to enhance photos. There are also features such as AR Emoji and Selfie Focus.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

The Galaxy A70 also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes with a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone also packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super-Fast Charging technology.

Samsung also claims that the phone supports Widevine L1 certification to provide HD video streaming while on-the-go. The company has also offered its proprietary Samsung Pay for easy transactions. Moreover, the phone comes with Knox security.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.