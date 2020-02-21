Samsung Galaxy A70 has reportedly started receiving the Android 10 update. Users in Ukraine are receiving the update for now , but rollout is expected to expand to other regions soon. The Android 10 rollout for Galaxy A70 comes after the Samsung Galaxy A30 and Samsung Galaxy A50s phones started receiving the same update. Topped with Samsung's One UI 2.0 tweaks, the update brings along the latest February 2020 Android security patch as well. The update also includes system-wide dark mode, and the firmware version of the latest Samsung Galaxy A70 update is A705FNXXU5BTB9.

TizenHelp reports that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update in Ukraine. The firmware version, as mentioned, is A705FNXXU5BTB9 and the update size is 2060MB. Because of the large size, the update is recommended to be installed over a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The update is rolling out over-the-air, and it could be a while before all users receive the update. Users can also try checking for it manually in Settings > Software update > Download.

The report has also shared a screenshot of the update arriving on a Ukraine unit of the Galaxy A70, and we can see that it includes the February Android 10 security patch. The update should bring improvements to the UI, the new Digital Wellbeing app, and more. According to a previously revealed Samsung's update roadmap, the Galaxy A70 was slated to receive the update in April, but the company seems to be ahead of schedule and is rolling it out months before it was promised.