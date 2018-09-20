Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). in South Korea. It is the first phone from the company's bandwagon to be released with a triple rear camera setup. Other highlights of the handset include a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Dolby Atmos audio technology, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and its 24-megapixel selfie camera. Let's delve into the details of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). Earlier this week, the South Korean giant announced the launch of the new Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+, which are expected to launch in India by the end of this month.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price has not been announced yet. However, Samsung stated that the phone would be made available in select European and Asian markets starting this fall, with plans to expand to other international markets in the near future.

Additionally, Samsung is expected to launch yet another smartphone on October 11, which is anticipated to be the company's and the industry's first to sport a quadruple rear camera setup. This smartphone has now been confirmed to be from the Galaxy A range, thanks to the the launch press statement that references the October event.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) runs Android 8,0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a large 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A7 (2018) sports a triple camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it comes with a single 24-megapixel selfie fixed focus camera sensor that has f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Selfie Focus, and Pro Lighting Mode.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, NFC (subject to region) with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 3,300mAh battery under the hood. Dimensions of the handset are 159.8x76.8x7.5mm and weight is 168 grams. Sensors onboard the Galaxy A7 (2018) include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

"Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. "That's why we're excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary."