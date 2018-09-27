Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), the company's latest mid-range smartphone in India, will go on sale in the country today. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this week and is the first handset from Samsung to house a triple camera setup at the back. Last week, the South Korean manufacturer had first unveiled the smartphone in its home country. Some of the key highlights of the Galaxy A7 (2018) include a 6-inch full-HD+ Display, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Atmos audio technology. The new Galaxy A7 (2018) will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart, Samsung online store, and the Samsung Opera House today and tomorrow starting 2pm IST. From Saturday, September 29 it will be available via offline channels as well.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price in India has been set at Rs. 23,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 28,990. When it comes to the launch offers, a Rs. 2,000 cashback is applicable if you buy the Galaxy A7 (2018) using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Notably, the phone comes with Gold Millennial, Premium Black and Striking Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo along with Samsung Experience 9.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

The triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A7 (2018) has a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture. Besides, the smartphone also has a 24-megapixel fixed-focus camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

In terms of storage, the Galaxy A7 (2018) comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The connectivity options in Galaxy A7 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, NFC with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors onboard the smartphone are accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy A7 (2018) packs a 3,300mAh battery. It measures 159.8x76.8x7.5mm and weighs 7.5 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.